Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Petrolia Pirates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For tonight's Blitz on 6 preseason preview of the night, we're headed to Petrolia.
The Pirates are entering their second season under head coach Mitch Mclemore, who says the maturity and experience of this team will make all the difference.
“The energy level is incredible, this is where they want to be,” says coach Mclemore. “Our strength and conditioning has been great all summer.”
Adan Morgan is one of the returning seniors who coach Mclemore expects to be a leader on the offensive line.
“We return a lot of starters, we have offensive and defensive line that will be competitive at a very high level,” says coach Mclemore. “We feel like we can compete this year we have a chance to be in a lot of ballgames.”
But the biggest change in Petrolia's game this season isn't on the physical side.
“Our attitude is totally different, our mindset is thinking from the point of victory rather than hoping we don’t get beat,” says coach Mclemore. “It’s all about stepping on the field and having confidence that warriors need to have when they play this game.”
Petrolia returns sophomore Gage Bowers who started last year as a freshman at quarterback, and showed plenty of potential to be a game changer this season.
“He also played defense for us, his maturity level has went way up,” says coach Mclemore. “We are expecting some good things.”
“We’re a lot more explosive I think we’re a lot mor energized and having a good time out here, which is something we didn’t have last year,” says Bowers.
Petrolia takes on Tioga Friday at 7:30 p.m.
