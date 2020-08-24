Downtown Chow Down postponed due to health concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development has postponed the inaugural Downtown Chow Down event due to health concerns.
The food truck festival was originally scheduled to happen on Oct. 10 before the DWFD board of directors voted to postpone the even until 2021.
They worked closely with Wichita County Health Department and the City of Wichita Falls before making their decision.
DWFD officials say they postponed the event as they feel it is not in the best interest of the public and the organization to proceed.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development is a 501(c)3 non profit who generates a portion of their revenue through downtown festivals, including the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Cajun Fest.
