Eight new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Six new offenders and two new employees at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 40 with 21 of them making recoveries. There have also been 35 offender cases at the prison with 20 of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 75 cases so far.
1,160 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 17 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 188,500 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 19,581 coming back positive. There are 131 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 61,300 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,245 coming back positive. There are 20 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
