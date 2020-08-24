Enrollment open for Scouts BSA, Cub Scouts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Megan Sila joined Sarah Hines in studio to talk about the Scouts programs from Boy Scouts of America.
Enrollment for these programs is always open, but there are special recruitment events throughout the fall.
Every Saturday from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19 the BSA will be hosting Cub Scouts activities for kids around the community.
There will be drive-thru sign-ups for the Scouts programs on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Tuesday, Sept. 1 at every WFISD elementary school.
For more information about the Scouts, go to their website by clicking here, or call (940) 696-2735.
