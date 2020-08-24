Garcia family reacts to Joshua Cook escape, subsequent arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a manhunt on Sunday, Joshua Ray Cook is back in the Wichita County Jail being held without bond.
Investigators say Cook, who’s accused of murdering 17-year old Yajaira Garcia in 2018, escaped house arrest.
The Wichita County D.A. says Cook removed his ankle monitor, stole $1,400 and destroyed his cell phones.
When the news reached Yajaira’s mother, she says she immediately feared the worst.
”What came to her head is that she couldn’t speak, she couldn’t breathe, but she thought if he could do this, he had a plan, he’s going to get away so he’s not going to pay for what he did to Yajaira,” said a translator for Mayela Garcia, Yajaira’s mother.
Yajaira’s parents are wondering how he was even able to escape in the first place.
“The first thing she felt was angry as to why did this happen,” said a translator for Mayela Garcia. “And even though the police and the sheriff’s department came by and that they were going to be offering police support, that they were not afraid. What they wanted was justice for Yajaira and that they will get him and that he should not be getting out.”
Cook posted bond earlier this year after it was lowered by an appeals court from $750,000 dollars to $10,000 dollars with house arrest.
“They just want that justice should be served, that’s first. And that even though she understands that people who do bad things, they do have rights in this country, but also the victims should have rights as well,” said a translator for Mayela Garcia.
