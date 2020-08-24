Here is the latest on the tropical systems

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday we are going to be seeing fairly warm conditions however not too hot. We will have a high of 96 degrees with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. I cannot completely rule out an isolated sprinkle today however no official rain chances until we get later in the week. Overnight tonight we will see clear skies with a low of 67 degrees.Then going into Tuesday we will see sunny skies once again with a high of 96 degrees. We will see clear conditions until we get to Wednesday. That’s when rain chances are looking to return to the forecast we have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or 2 on Wednesday with a high of 94 degrees. The rain chances continue over night into Thursday where we’ll see another 20% chance of showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm or two.