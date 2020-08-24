The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
In Wichita County, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 22 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 20 new recoveries.
Midwestern State University reported Monday two new students have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total up to 16 cases in the campus community.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,892 negative tests. There are 13 tests pending at this time.
In Montague County, the Bowie News is reporting the county has a total of three deaths and 111 COVID-19 cases.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has six active COVID-19 cases, and no pending tests currently. There have been a total of 42 cases in the county along with 36 recoveries.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 17 positive COVID-19 cases, with one case being active.
The county has seen 16 recoveries and one test still pending.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 39 cases while Jack County has a total of 112 cases.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 95 COVID-19 cases.
In Knox County, Health Authority Dr. Rodney Sholty has confirmed the county has seen nine COVID-19 deaths. The Knox County News-Courier is also reporting a total of 92 cases of COVID-19 with 77 recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 333 COVID-19 cases with 300 of them recovering.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 8 active cases for Childress County and no currently active cases for Hardeman County.
In Haskell County, the County Judge reports 56 total cases and 50 recoveries, leaving only six active cases.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The extra death is being attributed to someone who tested and died outside of the county but who’s last address was in Throckmorton, as COVID-19 death counts are now counted from death certificates.
The county has also seen 40 negative tests with one test currently pending.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
