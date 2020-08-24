MSU Texas students put new rules into practice for first day of Fall 2020 semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For Bailey Hood and Aliyah Flores, today was not only the first day of college but the first day of attending class virtually; and it came with some challenges.
“One week I go to class, and then the next week I’m on Zoom. And then sometimes it just changes completely because sometimes like today when Zoom wasn’t working,” Hood, a freshman, explained, “everything’s kind of thrown at you last minute.”
In the midst of the confusion, Flores said she’s grateful to be back on campus.
“I think it’s good that they’re still allowing us to be on campus,” she said.
It’s a sentiment professors are sharing, as well.
“I have to admit, I’m still adjusting to this,” Dr. Kyung Lee Gagum, a German professor for MSU, said.
Inside their classes everyone is wearing masks, desks are marked to tell you where to sit and Dr. Gagum is wearing gloves. She said having to teach a language through masks is different.
“We’re a little bit louder, we’re yelling at each other,” she said, “but it’s all in a positive manner.”
“It’s just a really stressful time for everyone, I think,” said Andrea Barnett, an assistant professor of marketing.
Barnett said she’s allowing for her marketing capstone class to try new ways of working together to make it as comfortable for her students as possible.
She's now urging students to start thinking about how their individual actions are going to impact this semester.
“For the students who are really excited about being back on campus and having this experience, then so much of the behaviors that they engage in outside of this building, outside of this campus, is what’s going to keep us here,” she said.
