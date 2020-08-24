One new death, 22 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

One new death, 22 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County
By KAUZ Team | August 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 6:18 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 22 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 20 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,227 cases in Wichita County, with 235 cases still being active.

READ: Two new MSU Texas students test positive for COVID-19

There have been 979 total recoveries, 15,960 negative tests and 13 deaths.

There are currently 219 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. There are four patients currently in critical condition.

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 919, 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. The Health District received 7 cases Saturday, 2 cases Sunday, and 13 today for a total of 22 new cases to report. There are 16 hospitalizations, and 20 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Under Investigation = 11 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 7

30 – 39 = 5

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 1

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,183: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,220: 20 - 29, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

READ: Tracking the numbers: COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.