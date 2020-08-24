One new death, 22 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 22 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 20 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,227 cases in Wichita County, with 235 cases still being active.
There have been 979 total recoveries, 15,960 negative tests and 13 deaths.
There are currently 219 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. There are four patients currently in critical condition.
The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 919, 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. The Health District received 7 cases Saturday, 2 cases Sunday, and 13 today for a total of 22 new cases to report. There are 16 hospitalizations, and 20 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 6 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 3 cases
Under Investigation = 11 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 7
30 – 39 = 5
40 – 49 = 3
50 – 59 = 1
60 – 69 = 3
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,183: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,220: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
