Rotary Club of Graham Duck Derby

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Sarah Lundgren from the Rotary Club of Graham joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the upcoming Duck Derby.
The event will be held on September 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Graham downtown square.
Originally planned for April of this year, the event was pushed due to COVID-19 and with the change in date comes a change in the goal of the event.
The Duck Derby’s goal this year is to line up 20,000 rubber ducks in a row to achieve a Guinness World Record.
Duck sales have already started up again and each duck is being sold for $5 individually or you can buy in bulk.
It’s $25 for six ducks, $50 for 12 or $100 for 24.
The club sold 5,357 ducks in the beginning of the year before having to push the event, all of which will still be used.
The current Guinness World Record for the longest line of rubber ducks is one mile long using 17,782 ducks.
This record was achieved in June of 2011 in Seattle, WA.
The Rotary Club is a civic organization which volunteers and donates to organizations within the city such as Wyatt Dale Water Safety, Habitat for Humanity and more.
Rotary Club President Lundgren said the idea for breaking the record came from having to adapt the event due to COVID-19.
For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Graham’s Facebook page.
