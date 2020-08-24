Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Two new COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Montague County, according to the Bowie News.
The county has seen 104 confirmed cases so far with seven additional cases being “probable.” Of those cases, 18 patients are still in isolation.
The Bowie News reports the deaths were a 72-year-old man from the Sunset area and a 76-year-old man from Bowie.
They’re also reporting Montague County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig said these deaths are separate from the death that happened over a week ago. That death was taken off of the Department of State Health and Human Service state dashboard as state officials have been unable to verify if it was COVID-19 related.
The county has a total of three confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.