WFISD receives $6K in equipment for medical programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has received $6,000 worth of medical donations for Career Education Center programs.
The donations are for the CEC’s Certified Nursing Assistant program, Medical Assisting Class and Medical Lab Assistant program.
The North Texas Area Health Education Center donated scrubs, stethoscopes, watches, posters, injection practice arms, blood-drawing containers and more.
The NTAHC is a grant-funded program meant to support health care in rural areas.
