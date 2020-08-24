Wichita Co. Clerk’s Office closes to walk-in customers after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Clerk’s Office has temporarily closed to walk-ins after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District informed County Clerk’s Office on Monday and that this is considered a “low risk” exposure to the public.
Any potential exposure to the public may have occurred during the week of Aug. 17 through the 21.
Anyone who visited the County Clerk’s Office during this time and begins experiencing symptoms should contact the health district.
The Wichita County Clerk’s Office will be closed to walk-in customers until at least Sept. 8. The office will remain open to the public by appointment only and for telephone calls.
Wichita County officials have issued the following press release:
The Wichita County Clerk’s Office located at 900 Seventh Street, Room 250 has been informed by the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Based on the assessment, this is considered a “low risk” exposure to the public. The potential exposure to the public may have occurred during the week of August 17th through the 21st. Anyone who visited the County Clerk’s Office during this time period and begins experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Wichita County Health District
In coordination with the Health District, and in abundance of caution, the Wichita County Clerk’s Office has chosen to only close the office to walk-in customers until at least Tuesday, September 8th. However, the office will remain Open to the public by appointment and for assistance by telephone during this period.
We have conducted sanitization and will continue to regularly clean and sanitize the office for the safety of the employees and the limited public traffic. We want to assure the community that their health and safety are always of the utmost importance. We are diligently following all COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the CDC and Texas Health and Human Services regarding sanitation and health practices. Wichita County will continue to monitor the situation, while providing transparent and up-to-date information to the public.
For assistance by Wichita County Clerk’s Office staff please call the following number and extensions, based on the services needed, 940-766-8100:
- Criminal/Probate – ext. 2004
- Mental Health – ext. 2006
- Realty – ext. 2001
- Vital Records – ext. 2007
For Voters Registration, call direct – 940-766-8174
We appreciate your understanding at this time.
