Duncan students, staff ‘potentially’ placed in quarantine

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Public Schools says a group of students at the middle school have been “potentially quarantined” by state health officials.
In a message placed on their website and sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan says there is no evidence any student or staff have been contracted at Duncan Middle School. He says no other classrooms should be concerned at this time.
Deighan said the health department made the move out of an abundance of caution. All parents involved in the quarantine are being contacted by administration officials along with affected staff members.
There were no details about what happened leading up to the quarantine or any other details.
Deighan says health officials say the wearing of masks by students and staff, along with other measures, helped limit the number of people needing quarantine.
Duncan officials have not commented publicly about the situation.
