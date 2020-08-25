MSU Texas course offers chance to learn centuries old craft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An introduction into blacksmithing course is being taught at Midwestern State University this semester.
In the course, students forge their own tools, gain an understanding of basic forging techniques, all leading up to crafting a bottle opener using what they’ve learned.
It’s open to students and anyone else in the community that’s interested, you just have to be at least 18 years old.
“Its a really good way to try something out and see if they like it without having to make a huge investment,” Joshua Taylor, the course instructor said.
Taylor himself got into blacksmithing a few years back through watching The History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” with his daughter.
“I’d always wanted to try it and then my wife saw this class here was available here at MSU and signed me up and told me she did it and I showed up and I was hooked,” Taylor said.
While knives or swords aren’t on the syllabus, the skills learned here are a great place to start.
“All of those techniques that you are going to use from heat treating to tempering to shaping the metal. you’re going to use at anything else you’re going to smith including knives and swords if that’s what you’re into,” Taylor said.
Session I starts September 1st and session II is on September 8th. If anyone would like more information on the class they can contact Lara Herreid (lara.herreid@msutexas.edu or 940-397-4264) . The cost of the class is $350.
Joshua Taylor can be reached for more information as well by email at JTaylor@ehswf.com.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.