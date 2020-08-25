15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,242

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 41 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,242 cases in Wichita County, with 209 cases still being active.
There have been 1,020 total recoveries, 16,095 negative tests and 13 deaths.
There are currently 193 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. There are four patients currently in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 5 cases
Close Contact = 6 cases
Community Spread = 1 cases
Under Investigation = 3 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 1
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 2
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 1
50 – 59 = 0
60 – 69 = 6
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,183: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,220: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition
