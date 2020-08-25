15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,242

By KAUZ Team | August 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 5:23 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 41 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,242 cases in Wichita County, with 209 cases still being active.

There have been 1,020 total recoveries, 16,095 negative tests and 13 deaths.

There are currently 193 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. There are four patients currently in critical condition.

New Cases

Contact = 5 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 1 cases

Under Investigation = 3 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 1

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 2

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 1

50 – 59 = 0

60 – 69 = 6

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,183: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,212: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,215: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,220: 20 - 29, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 - 69, stable condition

