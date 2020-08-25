New gallery exhibits on display at the Kemp Center, the Forum

New gallery exhibits on display at the Kemp Center, the Forum
The Arts Council WF galleries are now open to the public at the Kemp Center for the Arts and The Forum. (Source: WF Arts Council Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | August 25, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 3:21 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls galleries are now open to the public at the Kemp Center for the Arts and The Forum.

Exhibits put on by the Arts Council range through the full spectrum of artists’ professional experience whether they be beginners or seasoned professionals.

There are five indoor galleries and one outdoor: The NorthLight Gallery, Galleria at The Forum, West End Studio, What’s Up Downstairs, The Patio, and The Sculpture Garden.

All buildings and spaces allow plenty of room for appropriate social distancing for visitors and the spaces are all routinely cleaned and disinfected.

Here’s a list of current and upcoming gallery exhibits:

The Kemp Center for the Arts is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Forum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the galleries or the exhibits you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.