New gallery exhibits on display at the Kemp Center, the Forum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls galleries are now open to the public at the Kemp Center for the Arts and The Forum.
Exhibits put on by the Arts Council range through the full spectrum of artists’ professional experience whether they be beginners or seasoned professionals.
There are five indoor galleries and one outdoor: The NorthLight Gallery, Galleria at The Forum, West End Studio, What’s Up Downstairs, The Patio, and The Sculpture Garden.
All buildings and spaces allow plenty of room for appropriate social distancing for visitors and the spaces are all routinely cleaned and disinfected.
Here’s a list of current and upcoming gallery exhibits:
- Wichita Falls Art Association - Juried Member Exhibit
- NorthLight Gallery at The Kemp
- On display until Sept. 26
- Jane Cornish-Smith – Points of View
- Galleria at The Forum
- On display until Oct. 16
- Arianna Kirk - On The Face Of It
- West End Studio at The Kemp
- On display until Oct. 24
- Greg Pollock
- What’s Up Downstairs at The Kemp
- On display Aug. 31 through Oct. 31
The Kemp Center for the Arts is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Forum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the galleries or the exhibits you can visit their website or their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.