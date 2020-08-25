News Channel 6 City Guide: Texoma Gives 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a closer look at Texoma Gives.
It’s an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in our area. These organizations have been hit hard by this pandemic and your donations are needed more now than ever before.
The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation sprung into action when the pandemic hit Texoma and has been working overtime to support the nonprofits in this area.
“This has been a very difficult time for the nonprofits in our area, and at the community foundation, we not only work with our donors who have charitable interests in our community, but we also work with the nonprofits. Because of the need and because of the uncertainty in the area at the time, we appealed to our donors and to the community to make donations to our Disaster Assistance Fund. We were able to turn those donations into grants to 38 organizations within 30 days,” Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation said.
While that funding was much appreciated the need continues as Texoma 2020 approaches. Early giving begins on Thursday, August 27. The annual day of giving will kick off on Thursday, September 10.
“Every year is important but this year is really important. As we all know, we couldn’t even fathom what is happening to us today, a year ago. Our nonprofits have been on the frontlines just as much as our doctors, our nurses, and our grocery store workers. They’re seeing the effects all the way through. From the very beginning to this present day, now. While they always need our help, they need it even more so this year,” Denise Moffat, co-chair for Texoma Gives said.
Your donations will help a number of organizations with continuing their respective missions. One of those organizations is Child Care Partners.
“The great thing about Texoma Gives for nonprofits is, it has made us step outside of our comfort zone a little bit. Using social media is a great way to reach out to people to let them know about what we do in order to get donations. You know, it’s real important this year because a lot of our face-to-face events are gone,” Keri Coins, executive director of Child Care Partners said. “So, this may be it for a lot of the nonprofits in town. This may be our fundraiser for the year, or [until] how long; we don’t know.”
Remember, Texoma Gives is Thursday, September 10, but early giving begins on Thursday, August 27. You can look through the list of nonprofits and select the one, or more you’d like to support at TexomaGives.org.
