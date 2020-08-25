News Channel 6 City Guide: Texoma Gives 2020

“This has been a very difficult time for the nonprofits in our area, and at the community foundation, we not only work with our donors who have charitable interests in our community, but we also work with the nonprofits. Because of the need and because of the uncertainty in the area at the time, we appealed to our donors and to the community to make donations to our Disaster Assistance Fund. We were able to turn those donations into grants to 38 organizations within 30 days,” Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation said.