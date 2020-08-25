Tracking Hurricane Laura

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hurricane Laura will continue gaining strength tonight and early Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico. It looks like the storm could strengthen into a category 2/3 before making landfall along the Texas/Louisiana coast late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning. We may see a few showers here from the storm but the brunt of it will pass well east of us. Our weather looks hot and dry as we head toward the weekend with a return of triple digits.