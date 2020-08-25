The weather is calm in Texoma, but the Gulf very active

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to be seeing very similar conditions to what we saw on Monday. We’ll have a high of 95 degrees with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the southeast about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Now today I cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle however I think most of us are going to stay dry so no official rain chances in the forecast for today. However, rain chances do return tomorrow. A few isolated showers and storms look to develop in our Eastern counties thanks to the tropical disturbances in the Gulf. Will have a high of 93 degrees on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. The rain chances continue over into Thursday as well with a 20% chance. The high on Thursday is going to be 93 degrees. Then we will see the wind shift out of the Southwest going into Friday which is going to allow us to warm up exponentially. We will have a high of 100 degrees on Friday and 101 degrees on Saturday