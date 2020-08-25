WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry dates for September

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry dates for September
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of September. (Source: WFAFB Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | August 25, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 12:00 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of September.

They’ll be heading over to Lake Wichita Park next Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

READ: WFAFB adds new Mobile Pantry location

Then on Sept. 5, they’ll be over at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the Mobile Pantry dates for September can be found below:

  • Lake Wichita Park (near the dog park)
    • September 3 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
    • September 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • City View Baptist Church
    • September 10 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St)
    • September 15 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Midtown Manor
    • September 16 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
    • September 18 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Mill Street Housing Center
    • September 22 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Ben Donnell Housing Center
    • September 23 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • New Jerusalem Baptist Church
    • September 26 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.