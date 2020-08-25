WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry dates for September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of September.
They’ll be heading over to Lake Wichita Park next Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Then on Sept. 5, they’ll be over at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All of the Mobile Pantry dates for September can be found below:
- Lake Wichita Park (near the dog park)
- September 3 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
- September 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- City View Baptist Church
- September 10 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St)
- September 15 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Midtown Manor
- September 16 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- September 18 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mill Street Housing Center
- September 22 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ben Donnell Housing Center
- September 23 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Jerusalem Baptist Church
- September 26 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
