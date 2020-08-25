WF Parks and Recreation class registration reopens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of their class registration on Tuesday.
The following classes are available:
- Yoga
- Line Dance
- Beginner Youth Dance Combo
- Acrylic Painting
- Clogging
- Drawing & Watercolor
Parks and Recreation officials are encouraging anyone interested to apply early to reserve their spots because each class is limited to 10 people.
Their office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For any additional information, call (940) 761-7490.
