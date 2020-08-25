WF Parks and Recreation class registration reopens

WF Parks and Recreation class registration reopens
Parks and Recreation officials are encouraging anyone interested to apply early to reserve their spots. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | August 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 5:26 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of their class registration on Tuesday.

The following classes are available:

  • Yoga
  • Line Dance
  • Beginner Youth Dance Combo
  • Acrylic Painting
  • Clogging
  • Drawing & Watercolor

Parks and Recreation officials are encouraging anyone interested to apply early to reserve their spots because each class is limited to 10 people.

Their office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For any additional information, call (940) 761-7490.

To register for a class, click here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.