WFAFB adds new Mobile Pantry location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is adding a new location to their Mobile Pantry sites.
The new Lake Wichita Park location will be open on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Mobile Pantry will be set up near the dog park in Lake Wichita Park.
This new addition brings the total number of Mobile Pantries WFAFB hosts in Wichita County up to 11.
