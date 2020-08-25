WFISD confirms first case of COVID-19

WFISD confirms first case of COVID-19
This case is considered to be a “low-risk” of exposure, according to the Health Department. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | August 25, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 2:03 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has received information from the Wichita Co. Health Department regarding a positive case of COVID-19 at Crockett Elementary.

The district has said all employees and students who have been in close-contact with the case have been notified, and all buildings have been disinfected and cleaned.

This case is considered to be a “low-risk” exposure, according to the Health Department.

See below for the full release:

This case is considered to be a “low-risk” exposure, according to the Health Department.
This case is considered to be a “low-risk” exposure, according to the Health Department. (Source: WFISD Superintendent)

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.