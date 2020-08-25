WFISD confirms first case of COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has received information from the Wichita Co. Health Department regarding a positive case of COVID-19 at Crockett Elementary.
The district has said all employees and students who have been in close-contact with the case have been notified, and all buildings have been disinfected and cleaned.
This case is considered to be a “low-risk” exposure, according to the Health Department.
See below for the full release:
