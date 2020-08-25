Wichita County appoints new auditor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new county auditor for Wichita County was appointed Tuesday afternoon by district court judges.
Cheryll Jones will enter her new role as auditor on Nov. 1. She’ll be responsible for preparing the county budgets and working with the county commissioners.
“To help facilitate the commissioners to make good decisions for the county budgetary wise is just a great honor,” said Jones. “So I’m honored to be chosen and appointed to this position.”
Jones will hold the office for two years. She originally worked for the auditor's office for five years before working in public accounting.
