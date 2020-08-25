Windthorst ISD reports 5 total COVID-19 cases

As a district, the safety of our students and staff members is our top priority. As such, we have a process in place for staff members and students to notify the District if they experience symptoms of or test positive for Covid-19. Unfortunately, since our students returned just a week ago, we have had four employees and one student test positive for the virus. After receiving notification of each positive test from an employee, we have notified all parents and employees of the district that we have had an employee test positive and have identified the campus where the employee works. Because of federal privacy laws, we cannot identify the names of these employees. However, with the assistance of our county health department, we have done contact tracing for each employee and identified by telephone call any students or staff members who may have had close contact with the employee. Likewise, following notification that one of our students tested positive, we have notified all staff and parents of the district that we had a student test positive, along with the campus where the student is enrolled. We are still in the process of doing contact tracing for this student and identifying and notifying any staff members or students who may have had close contact with this student. Again, because of federal privacy laws, we are not permitted to identify the student.