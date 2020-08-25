Windthorst ISD reports 5 total COVID-19 cases

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - Windthorst ISD Superintendent Lonnie Hise confirmed Tuesday the school district has seen five total COVID-19 cases since school started back up on Aug. 17.
The cases consist of four employees and one student. All parents and employees of the district were notified and contract tracing has been completed for each employee case.
The contact tracing for the student case is still ongoing, but all staff and parents of the district have been notified of the case.
The press release can be found below:
Windthorst ISD started back to school on August 17, 2020, offering both in-person and remote instruction to all of our students. Like so many other school districts in Texas, we have unfortunately had several cases of Covid-19 in our school in the short time we have been back in session. These cases have occurred despite the fact that the District, consistent with state guidelines, has strongly recommended that all students and staff member wear masks in common areas of the school, where larger numbers may be gathered.
As a district, the safety of our students and staff members is our top priority. As such, we have a process in place for staff members and students to notify the District if they experience symptoms of or test positive for Covid-19. Unfortunately, since our students returned just a week ago, we have had four employees and one student test positive for the virus. After receiving notification of each positive test from an employee, we have notified all parents and employees of the district that we have had an employee test positive and have identified the campus where the employee works. Because of federal privacy laws, we cannot identify the names of these employees. However, with the assistance of our county health department, we have done contact tracing for each employee and identified by telephone call any students or staff members who may have had close contact with the employee. Likewise, following notification that one of our students tested positive, we have notified all staff and parents of the district that we had a student test positive, along with the campus where the student is enrolled. We are still in the process of doing contact tracing for this student and identifying and notifying any staff members or students who may have had close contact with this student. Again, because of federal privacy laws, we are not permitted to identify the student.
Nothing is more important to our district than the safety of our students and staff members. We will continue to follow all required safety protocols in order to protect our students and staff members and provide the quality education our district is known for.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.