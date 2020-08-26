AMC Theatre in Wichita Falls opening next Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The AMC Theatre in Sikes Senter Mall will be reopening next Thursday, according to AMC’s website.
According to AMC’s Safe and Clean Commitment, their theatres will be opening back up through four phases.
Phase one started on Aug. 20 when some AMC theatres opened up with 30% seating capacity.
Phase two will begin in early September with seating capacity rising to 40%. One seat on either side of every part will be blocked out by AMC’s ticketing engine at all recliner auditoriums.
AMC has delayed Phase three of their reopening nationally, previously scheduled around Labor Day weekend, and will only move into this phase in select locations where regional and local health conditions allow it.
In phase four, AMC plans to operate at full capacity by the year’s end. The timing of this phase will be constantly re-evaluated based on national, regional and local health conditions.
Every auditorium will be cleaned between each showtime and extra time will be allowed to help the employees thoroughly clean all doors, handrails, recliner buttons and tray tables. All high-touch areas will also be cleaned.
All guests will be required to wear masks while in the theatres.
AMC is also recommending customers purchase and tickets online in order to minimize the amount of interactions guests will have with employees.
Food and beverage options have been limited and will only be available to purchase by using credit, debit or gift cards.
