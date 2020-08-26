Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Munday Moguls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight's Blitz on 6 preseason preview takes us to Munday.
The Moguls are entering their first season under head coach Justin Josselet.
“We have a lot of tradition being successful in 11-man so even if we did drop it wouldn’t really change anything because this is home for us and we are committed either way,” said coach Josselet.
The Moguls have a tough defense this year, with lots of power.
“We’ve got a lot of fast kids too that aren’t scared to tackle, and we’re just getting faster stronger lifting a lot running a lot stuff like that,” said senior wide receiver Kelton Carver.
The Moguls lack numbers when it comes to men on the field, but the players love of the game overpowers that.
“We’ve got high character guys that we can move around and since we have 19 guys out here and depth is always going to be an issue,” said coach Josselet.
The Moguls have already moved two players from skill position to the line.
“The guys we have are bought in to that,” said coach Josselet.
Munday has a small senior group, but they've got some size one grade below in their junior class.
“Most of the team is returners but we have a lot of young boys out here playing,” said junior OL Corbin Rogers. “The love we have for each other and how strong the team is, we’re a group and whole.”
Munday will face off at Ranger for a non-conference match up on Friday.
