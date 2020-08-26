Bubba McDaniel in jail for deadly conduct

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bubba McDaniel was arrested Tuesday night after turning himself in for deadly conduct and aggravated assault.
On the morning of August 15, WFPD officers were called to Fire Station #6 for a check welfare call.
Multiple firefighters at the station told officers they heard multiple gunshots coming from the roadway directly in front of the station.
When officers spoke with the victim, he stated he was in his car when a white truck in front of him abruptly stopped in the middle of the road in front of the fire station.
The victim reported that when he began to drive around the left side of the truck, the driver began to yell at him and identified himself as McDaniel.
The victim allegedly tried to drive away to avoid more conflict and McDaniel reportedly pulled out a pistol and fired it toward the victim’s car.
McDaniel was reportedly seen driving away from the fire station in his white truck by several firefighters at the station.
McDaniel is the father of Jason “Wilder” McDaniel, the two-year-old boy found dead in October of 2018.
Wilder’s cause of death is still undetermined and no criminal charges have been filed against anyone related to his case.
His bond is currently set at $50,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.