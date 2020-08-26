Electra ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West confirmed Wednesday one of the school district’s employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee works at the Jr. Sr. High and has immediately quarantined.
The employee reported to school district officials that they were in close contact with someone that had tested positive for COVID-19 and was now showing symptoms.
The health department has determined that this is a low risk exposure case based on their initial questionnaire.
