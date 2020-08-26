Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Laura

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hurricane Laura will make landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane with winds near 140mph later tonight and early Thursday near the border of Texas and Louisiana. Laura will bring extreme storm surge flooding and wind damage to the southwestern Louisiana and parts of southeastern Texas. Houston will miss the worst of this storm. Our weather may feature a brief shower but most of us won’t see any rain until sometime next week.
