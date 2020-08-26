How Texoma is helping with hurricane relief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As Hurricane Laura approaches, first responders and volunteers are converging at the Gulf Coast to assist with the relief effort.
Both the Wichita Falls and Burkburnett Fire Departments have sent crews to do their part.
“Luckily we have local governments like the Texoma area that are stepping up and sending folks to help,” Jon Reese, Assistant fire chief and incident management response team coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said.
This is being done through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System or (TIFMAN), that’s managed by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Three firefighters from Wichita Falls Fire Department have arrived in Houston ahead of the hurricane’s landfall.
“In big disasters like this they will pre-stage equipment, personnel, apparatus, that will need to be deployed,” Ken Prillaman, Wichita Falls Fire Chief, said.
From there they will assist local governments and fire departments on the front lines and from command centers. Chief Prillaman says crews have been sent on these kinds of assignments before, like back In 2017 to assist with Hurricane Harvey.
Hundreds of volunteers with nonprofits like The Red Cross have also deployed to the South East Texas and Louisiana. The Red Cross of Wichita Falls is preparing their mobile kitchen for when they get the call to go.
“We can feed up to 1,500 meals a day out of this plus hydration, snacks,” Sargent Toby Romack with The Salvation Army said.
It’s groups like The Salvation Army and fire department mutual aid programs that are ensuring those affected most get the help they need.
“There is no community that’s immune from having this type of large scale disaster but virtually no community has all the assets it needs when it finds itself in the middle of one,” Chief Prillaman said.
“If we didn’t have folks that are trained and are able to respond like this then recovery efforts would take much longer,” Reese said.
