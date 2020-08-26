Last day for August WFAFB Mobile Pantry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hosting the last August Mobile Pantry Wednesday.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the Mobile Pantry will be at the Ben Donnell Housing Center located at 115 E. Wichita St.
It is asked that anyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
United Regional Health Care System will also be on site.
For the list of dates and locations for the Mobile Pantry in September, click here.
