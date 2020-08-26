The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
In Wichita County, The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 14 new recoveries.
New COVID-19 cases have also been reported at two Texoma schools: both Rider High School and Electra ISD announced one positive case apiece on Wednesday.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 339 COVID-19 cases with 309 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,929 negative tests. There are 16 tests pending at this time.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting the county has seen multiple positive cases and is now past the 20 case mark. This means the county falls under Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate.
The county has seen three deaths and 112 positive cases.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has three active COVID-19 cases along with three pending tests. There have been a total of 43 cases in the county along with 39 recoveries.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 18 positive COVID-19 cases, with two of them being active.
The county has seen 16 recoveries and one patient is currently hospitalized.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 42 cases while Jack County has a total of 119 cases.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 95 COVID-19 cases.
In Knox County, Health Authority Dr. Rodney Sholty has confirmed the county has seen nine COVID-19 deaths. The Knox County News-Courier is also reporting a total of 92 cases of COVID-19 with 77 recoveries.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 5 active cases for Childress County and no currently active cases for Hardeman County.
In Haskell County, the County Judge reports 56 total cases and 50 recoveries, leaving only six active cases.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The extra death is being attributed to someone who tested and died outside of the county but who’s last address was in Throckmorton, as COVID-19 death counts are now counted from death certificates.
The county has also seen 41 negative tests with one test currently pending.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
