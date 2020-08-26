Montague Co. no longer exempt from face coverings

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Montague Co. Judge Kevin Benton announced Wednesday that the county no longer falls under Gov. Abbott’s executive order which allowed the exemption of face coverings.
Under Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29, any county in Texas with fewer than 20 active cases is exempt from the requirement stating residents must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when:
- Inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public
- In an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person who does not reside in the same household
Exceptions to the requirement are listed below:
- Any person younger than 10 years of age
- Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering
- Any person consuming food or drink or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink
- Any person exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors while maintaining a safe distance for others not in the same household
- Any person driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver
- Any person obtaining a service which requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face such as visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal
- Any person in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water
- Any person voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election (wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged)
- Any person providing or obtaining access to religious worship (wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged)
- Any person giving a speech or a broadcast or to an audience
The increased case count in Montague Co. also drops the current occupancy rate allowed in businesses from 75% down to 50%.
Once the active case count drops below 20 and stays there for 30 days, Judge Benton will reapply for the exemption.
You can read Judge Benton’s full statement on The Nocona News Facebook page.
