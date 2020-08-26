News Channel 6 City Guide: Crunch Fitness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a closer look at Crunch Fitness. It’s a top of the line fitness center that is expected to open in late October in the old Gold’s Gym in Parker Square.
Crunch Fitness offers a variety of fitness classes, cardio equipment, Olympic weight lifting platforms, and more. Crunch Fitness got its start in 1989 in New York. It began as a boutique basement gym.
“We have everything from a full tanning salon to Olympic weight lifting platforms. We have miles of cardio [machines], so many dumbells, free weights, kettlebells. We have a HIIT zone for high-intensity interval training,” Ashley Williamson, general manager of Crunch Fitness in Abilene said.
You can get in a quick workout that targets specific areas in classes like ‘Bellies, Butts, and Thighs’ or get some one-on-one time with a personal trainer. Each class or workout can be catered to meet you at your current fitness level.
“It can seem very intense when you look at a class format that we’re teaching. But it’s very modified. It is your own pace. You come in as the guest and we’ll teach you the modifications if you need that,” Jason Hernandez, group fitness coordinator of Crunch Fitness in Abilene said.
They also offer child care. Kids Crunch caters to children six months to 12 years old. The staff at Crunch Fitness enjoys helping people reach their goals in an encouraging environment.
“While we are a franchise and a corporate gym, we are still very local at heart,” Williamson said. “We hire local people. We cater to the community. [...] We truly care for everyone who comes through our doors.”
You can find Crunch Fitness in Parker Square near Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. It’s located inside the old Gold’s Gym. To register for the Founding Member Special of $1 down and pay nothing until 2021, head to CrunchWichitaFalls.com. Pre-sale begins on October 1.
