Oklahoma Blood Institute offering chance at vacation for donors

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering the chance at a vacation to donors who give blood on Saturday at one of three blood drives.
Donations are urgently needed to help prepare blood supplies for the neighboring areas of Texas and Louisiana that will be impacted by the oncoming tropical weather.
The vacation being offered will be a one-week stay at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Missouri during spring of 2021.
Residents who donate to one of the following drives are eligible:
- Lawton, Legend Driven, 5002 Cache Road, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Lawton, Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 S.W. “A” Ave., 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Duncan, Faith Church, 1404 W. Main, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Each blood donor will also receive a t-shirt, a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger and the choice of voucher for one free entry to Frontier City Theme Park, Science Museum Oklahoma or two free entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park.
Appointments are preferred over walk-ins to help ensure social distancing, but walk-ins will be managed as scheduling allows.
It only takes about an hour to donate blood, and to make an appointment you can click here or call (877) 340-8777.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.