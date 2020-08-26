Preseason Preview: Windthorst Trojans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Windthorst Trojans have only missed the playoffs one time since 1995 and have won a playoff game every year but one since 2010.
In today’s Blitz on 6 preseason preview, we take a look at why this year is a little different in Windthorst.
“We learned some things in the last few years from the older guys and now it’s our time to step up and be those guys,” says senior quarterback Cy Belcher.
Leadership and character have always been associated with Windthorst football and generally that falls on the senior class to set the stage.
The Trojans have a big group this year to do that, and it starts at the quarterback position with three-year starter Cy Belcher.
Belcher is coming off one of Texoma's best seasons, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns, leading the Trojans to their second straight district title.
But he has another year of experience under his belt and a strong offensive line to protect him.
One thing will be missing from last year, the now Midwestern State Mustang, Awtry Blagg, who shined bright for the Trojans, but Windthorst has the next man up.
“Kyle Wolf fits that mold in a tall receiver that can go high-point a ball and go get one, he’ll bring it in when we need to,” said head coach Chris Tackett.
Although the Trojans are better known for their offense, scoring more than 420 points last season, the defense stepped up big late in the year allowing 20 points or less in their two playoff games.
Coach Tackett likes what he sees heading into the new year.
The 5th ranked Windthorst Trojans will open their season at home this Friday, hosting Henrietta.
