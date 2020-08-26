Texoma Gives is just over two weeks away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Gives, an online giving event that helps raise money for local nonprofit organizations, is just over two weeks away.
The yearly day of giving is a way to help many Wichita Falls organizations like the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Backdoor Theater, Salvation Army and many more.
Over 170 organizations have registered for this year’s Texoma Gives.
This year’s event means so much more with the coronavirus causing many fundraisers to cancel.
This day of generosity is happening on Sept. 10.
