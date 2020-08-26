Texoma school districts on how they’re feeding their remote learning students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma students who are distance learning may not be on campus, but still need access to breakfast and lunch.
“I think this is a nice easy way for you to still get that meal for your kids,” Emily Kincaid, the marketing specialist for WFISD Chartwells K12, said.
For Wichita Falls ISD, parents and students can head to the back of the schools to grab lunch for that day and breakfast for the next. You will, however, have to head to the school where your kid is enrolled.
“It’s a little bit different than how grab and go meals operated in the summer because we’re back on the school plan,” Kincaid said.
For both WFISD and Vernon ISD, you will need to pay for your meals if you do not qualify for free or reduced-lunch.
Just like a normal school day, though, “if you’re a remote learner and don’t log on that day, you’re not eligible for a free or reduced lunch,” Vernon ISD superintendent Jeff Byrd clarified.
Kincaid said by having the campuses open each day for meals, it gives students something they’re missing while learning from home.
“We also really want to provide some sense of normalcy for them,” she said, “I think that’s really important right now.”
With school only being open for less than two weeks now, both Kincaid and Superintendent Byrd acknowledge there will be issues as everyone learns to adapt to a new way of getting kids the food they need.
“If you can communicate it with the district,” he said, “we will be more than happy to address it.”
Vernon ISD is asking all parents to tell the district by 9 a.m. Mondays how many meals they want for the week.
For the complete list of WFISD meal pick-up times, click here.
