Tracking Hurricane Laura

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -A few isolated showers and storms look to develop in our Eastern counties thanks to the tropical disturbances in the Gulf. Will have a high of 93 degrees on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. However the rain chances will continue over into Thursday as well with a 20% chance. The high on Thursday is going to be 94 degrees. Then we will see the wind shift out of the Southwest going into Friday which is going to allow us to warm up exponentially. We will have a high of 103 degrees on Friday and 100 degrees on Saturday