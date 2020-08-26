WFISD confirms second positive COVID-19 case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Wednesday a student at Rider High School and the Career Education Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
All high school students are being notified since the student attends the Career Education Center.
The health department has determined this is a low exposure case. Any students and staff that have been in close contact have already been notified.
All areas of the building that the student was in have been cleaned and disinfected.
