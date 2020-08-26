Wichita Falls business owners hope to see road get proper lane markers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Brook Avenue one of the busiest intersection in Wichita Falls has undergone re-pavement in the last few months.
However while it is now pot hole free it is missing one thing, it’s lane markers.
The road does have reflectors, which are suppose to temporarily divide the lanes, but over time they have began to come up from the pavement.
Business owners in the area say the street has become dangerous for customers, pedestrians and even drivers who use the street daily.
“We frequently hear a lot of horns being honked tires screeching we’ve even seen a couple of accidents.” said Gabby Wilson employee at NB Suit, Tuxedos Rental & Alteration.
The City of Wichita Falls says it already has contracts with the Public Works Department to paint lane markers on Brook Avenue along with other roads around the city next month, when it will be most cost effective.
In the meantime they have address businesses and residents concerns by having the Public Works Department either replace or fix the damage reflectors along the road.
The City of Wichita Falls also urges residents to reach out directly to departments if they have questions or concerns by going to their website.
