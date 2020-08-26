Wichita Falls Fitness Expo canceled due to COVID-19

Wichita Falls Fitness Expo canceled due to COVID-19
The expo was originally going to be an all-day event at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. (Source: Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By KAUZ Team | August 26, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 3:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls’ first annual Fitness Expo has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made on the event’s page on the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau website.

The expo was originally going to be an all-day event at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall on Sept. 5.

This event joins many others that have been canceled due to COVID-19, including the Veteran’s Day Parade, Cajun Fest, Hotter’n Hell Hundred and much more.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.