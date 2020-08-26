Wilbarger General Hospital patient discharged after fighting COVID-19 for 45 days

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger General Hospital celebrated the discharge of a patient after 45 days of being hospitalized with a serious case of COVID-19.
Dr. Travis Lehman was able to get FDA approval to administer the convalescent plasma treatment for the patient, Salvador Perez.
“The hope is the convalescent plasma boosts the ability to fight off the virus by transfusing antibodies from a recovered COVID patient. We believe it gave him the strength to keep fighting,” said Jennifer Edwards, Nurse Manager of the Med/Surge Inpatient Unit and Emergency Department.
“We tried different treatment plans and other therapies as well. It’s hard to credit only the plasma for his recovery, but we were fortunate to get approval from the FDA for the investigational trial here at Wilbarger General,” Edwards said.
“I want to thank Dr. Lehman and his staff. I love everybody. I am leaving happy; you guys are all heart. I feel very good because the team here is very professional. They all are warriors and champions and those are the kind of people we need to save lives,” said Perez.
Staff lined the hallways and cheered as Perez was taken out of the hospital by his nursing team.
“He is a fighter. We are so happy to see him healthy enough to go home after all he has been through. It has been our honor to care for him,” his care team said.
