Arts Council WF hosting Mystery Art Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mystery Art Fest is an annual exhibit put on by the Arts Council WF where they auction works of local and regional artists.
Artists of any age can participate, no matter the skill level. There will be two divisions sorted into Adult (age 18 and older) and Youth (age 17 and younger).
Sept. 9 is the last day for artwork drop-off and artists have until 5 p.m. to do so.
All of the artwork showcased is donated and the artists’ names remain hidden until the night of the auction.
The pieces will be exhibited to the public from Oct. 3 to Oct. 23.
On the night of Oct. 23, silent and live auctions will be held and the artists for each piece will be revealed.
For a full list of rules and guidelines, click here.
If you’d like to register a piece for the exhibit, you can get a form online or pick one up at the Kemp Center front desk during business hours.
