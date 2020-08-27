ATM ripped out of Union Square in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A burglar alarm was set off around 4 a.m. Thursday morning after an ATM was ripped away, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Police say an unknown group of suspects wrapped chains around the ATM and used a stolen car to pull it out.
The ATM was located at the Union Square on Kemp Blvd and the cash drawers from inside it were stolen.
The stolen vehicle and cash drawers have been located within the city, but no arrests have been made.
WFPD officials say they suspect the same group has been behind other thefts in the surrounding areas of Texas and Oklahoma.
Detectives are currently investigating the theft and expect to work with other law enforcement agencies.
The charge is listed as theft under $300,000, but it is currently unknown exactly how much money was taken.
