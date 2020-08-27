4B Board approves new mural in downtown WF

Steve Hilton earned his MFA in Ceramics at Arizona State University in 2005. He also holds an MS in Art Education, and a BS in Geology from Missouri State University. His work has been placed into the permanent collections of museums, universities and individuals in the United States, Thailand, Australia, Austria, Portugal, China, Japan, Canada, Korea, Germany, Romania and Cuba. He has been juried into numerous international and national exhibitions in conjunction with curated solo shows in the United States. Steve currently is a full-time ceramics and art education faculty member at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, TX and serves on the board of The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) as the Steward of the Board. He was recently made a Fellow of NCECA.