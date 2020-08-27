4B Board approves new mural in downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 4B Sales Tax Corporation Board of Directors approved the installation and partial funding of a new mural in downtown Wichita Falls on Thursday.
The mural, which has been commissioned by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, will be on the Lindemann Building Parking Garage.
Local artists Jesse Baggett and Steve Hilton have designed the mural, which shows animals hanging the moon.
The animals are meant to represent different groups of people working together to achieve a common goal.
Art students from MSU Texas will help create the finished mural and it’s expected to be fully installed by the end of 2021.
This project has also been partially funded by the National Endowment for the Arts with added support from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
See below for an About the Artists, courtesy of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture:
About the Artists:
Jesse Baggett received her BFA with Teacher Certification from Midwestern State University in 2014, and high school art for four years. She specializes in ceramic sculpture, painting, and printmaking. In her imagery, Baggett uses local wildlife to reflect upon art history, various cultures, society, and relationships. Jesse was the winner of the first ever Art Battle of Wichita Falls.
Steve Hilton earned his MFA in Ceramics at Arizona State University in 2005. He also holds an MS in Art Education, and a BS in Geology from Missouri State University. His work has been placed into the permanent collections of museums, universities and individuals in the United States, Thailand, Australia, Austria, Portugal, China, Japan, Canada, Korea, Germany, Romania and Cuba. He has been juried into numerous international and national exhibitions in conjunction with curated solo shows in the United States. Steve currently is a full-time ceramics and art education faculty member at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, TX and serves on the board of The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) as the Steward of the Board. He was recently made a Fellow of NCECA.
About The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture:
The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture exists to strengthen and distinguish arts and culture in Wichita Falls; build enduring bonds among diverse communities; position the city as a regional center for arts activity; and to make the arts more accessible throughout our community.
