Ben Franklin Elementary welcomes students back

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’d like to wish Ben Franklin Elementary in Wichita Falls happy First Day of School!
Principal Betts and Assistant Principal Ms. Murdock welcomed kids back and were excited to see all of these sweet faces.
A water pipe burst before school started, forcing those heading back to in person class to wait an extra week.
Their return today was extra sweet. Thank you for the pictures Texoma, we wish all of these kids and staff a great year.
