Bowie Clear the Shelter day Saturday

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The Bowie Animal Shelter has teamed up with Cross Timbers Veterinary Hospital to try to clear their shelters.
All pet adoption fees will be waived at the Bowie Animal Shelter on Saturday.
No appointment necessary and the event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CTVH will be closing it’s Nocona location on Saturday to offer low-cost vaccines at the event:
- Bordetella - $10
- Rabies - $11
- Rattlesnake - $25
- DHLP (Parvo) - $27
- FVRCP/Felv (Feline leukemia) - $27
There will be food available, including snow cones, hot dogs, lemonade and popcorn.
A raffle is being hosted where they will draw for three prizes. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or five for $20.
For more information, visit the Clear the Shelter Day Facebook event.
